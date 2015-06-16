Questions of causality are irrelevant to the initial question of the difference between "being" and "having been".

"Being a teacher" names a present state of the person described. "Having been a teacher" names a past state of the person described.

The choice between the two depends on whether the describer wishes to emphasize the presentness or the pastness of the named state, though neither presentness nor pastness necessarily excludes the other. One described as "having been a teacher" may still be a teacher in the present, and one described as "being a teacher" may yet have been a teacher in the past.

Further elucidating and hopefully not confusing, the complete sentence includes reference to two states - teacherhood and fondness for children - either of which may be placed in the past or the present. Again, the fact that the sentence contains an implicit "because", though relevant to understanding the logic of the sentence, has no determinative influence on its grammatical organization. That is wholly dependent on the perspective of the describer.

"Being a teacher, she likes children." - "Teacher" as a present state of the person described when that person is in the present of the describer.

"Having been a teacher, she likes children." - "Teacher" as a past state of the person described when that person is in the present of the describer.

"Being a teacher, she liked children." - "Teacher" as a present state of the person described when that person is in the past of the describer.

"Having been a teacher, she liked children." - "Teacher" as a past state of the person described when that person is in the past of the describer.

More generally, it is important to understand that, not only does the present have a past and a future, but each point in the past or the future - taken as present - also has a past and a future. So the important bit is to be clear on what point in time is "the present" for the sentence in question, after which the placement of other points in time - and thus the tenses to be used for them - also becomes clear.